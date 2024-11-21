Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Contributes power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Bertuzzi logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Bertuzzi ended a four-game point drought by setting up a Teuvo Teravainen tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Bertuzzi has been slipping in the lineup lately, but he was back on the second line for this one while Philipp Kurashev served as a healthy scratch. Bertuzzi is now at five goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-8 rating over 20 contests.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
