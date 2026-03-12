Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Earns pair of points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Bertuzzi continues to thrive with the man advantage. He has seven points over his last eight games, earning four of them on the power play. The 31-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 49 points, a career-high 21 power-play points, 131 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-20 rating through 62 outings overall.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
