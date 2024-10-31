Tyler Bertuzzi News: Finds twine in loss
Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Bertuzzi ended a three-game dry spell with his first-period tally. The winger hasn't found much consistency in a middle-six role yet -- this was his first even-strength point of the season. Bertuzzi has three goals, 24 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through 11 outings overall. Until he can put up offense more regularly, he likely doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now