Tyler Bertuzzi News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Bertuzzi ended a three-game dry spell with his first-period tally. The winger hasn't found much consistency in a middle-six role yet -- this was his first even-strength point of the season. Bertuzzi has three goals, 24 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through 11 outings overall. Until he can put up offense more regularly, he likely doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.

