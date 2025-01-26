Tyler Bertuzzi News: Gathers power-play helper

Bertuzzi posted a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Bertuzzi has three goals and three helpers over his last five contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 11 assists, 11 power-play points, 83 shots on net, 45 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 49 appearances. Bertuzzi's recent success has coincided with a stint on the top line, which has made him an option for fantasy managers in need of boosts in offense and grit.