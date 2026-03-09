Tyler Bertuzzi News: Keeps producing
Bertuzzi scored a goal and took two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Bertuzzi scored the team's first goal with a tip-in at the 6:59 mark of the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. This was Bertuzzi's 27th goal of the season, and the 31-year-old veteran continues to find ways to produce. He's had points in five of Chicago's last six games, tallying two goals and three assists over that stretch.
