Tyler Bertuzzi News: Keeps producing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bertuzzi scored a goal and took two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Bertuzzi scored the team's first goal with a tip-in at the 6:59 mark of the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. This was Bertuzzi's 27th goal of the season, and the 31-year-old veteran continues to find ways to produce. He's had points in five of Chicago's last six games, tallying two goals and three assists over that stretch.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
