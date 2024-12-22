Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Lights lamp twice in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Bertuzzi scored two goals, one on the power play, added an assist and racked up 14 PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Both goals came in the third period as Chicago tried to mount a comeback from a 5-1 deficit. Bertuzzi saw more ice time at even strength Saturday than any Chicago forward other than Connor Bedard, and a return to the top line has sparked his offense. Over the last seven games, Bertuzzi has five goals -- half his total on the season -- and seven points.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
