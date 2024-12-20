Tyler Bertuzzi News: Notches helper in win

Bertuzzi produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Bertuzzi ended a three-game slump with the helper, his first assist in the month of December. He's added three goals over 10 contests this month. The 29-year-old winger has struggled to find consistency in a depth role for the Blackhawks, contributing 14 points, 52 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-13 rating over 33 appearances.