Tyler Bertuzzi News: Opens scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 10:54am

Bertuzzi scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The goal was Bertuzzi's first since Nov. 7 against the Stars. In between tallies, he had a pair of four-game point droughts and one four-game stretch that saw him rack up four helpers. Inconsistency has been the theme for those Blackhawks forwards who get stuck in depth roles, and that's fit Bertuzzi for much of the campaign. He's at six goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net, 22 hits, eight PIM and a minus-13 rating over 28 appearances.

