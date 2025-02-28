Tyler Bertuzzi News: Picks up assist Thursday

Bertuzzi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bertuzzi helped out on a Colton Dach tally in the second period. With three assists over his last three contests, Bertuzzi's offense may be coming around, but he's still gone 12 games without a goal. The winger is up to 31 points, 99 shots on net, 51 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-31 rating through 59 appearances. The offense is fine, but there are enough flaws in Bertuzzi's game to cause caution for fantasy managers.