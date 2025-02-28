Tyler Bertuzzi News: Picks up assist Thursday
Bertuzzi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.
Bertuzzi helped out on a Colton Dach tally in the second period. With three assists over his last three contests, Bertuzzi's offense may be coming around, but he's still gone 12 games without a goal. The winger is up to 31 points, 99 shots on net, 51 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-31 rating through 59 appearances. The offense is fine, but there are enough flaws in Bertuzzi's game to cause caution for fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now