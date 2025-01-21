Tyler Bertuzzi News: Point streak reaches three games

Bertuzzi scored a goal and took five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Bertuzzi has three goals over his last two games and has cracked the scoresheet in his last three outings, as well as in seven of his previous 10. He's been one of the most consistent scoring weapons for the Blackhawks over that stretch with nine points (six goals, three assists) since Dec. 31 onward.