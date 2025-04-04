Tyler Bertuzzi News: Pots goal in loss

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Bertuzzi tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. He snapped a three-game point drought, which followed a stretch of seven points in five contests for the streaky winger. He's now at 21 goals, 42 points, 122 shots on net, 58 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-38 rating through 76 appearances this season. He's matched his goal total from last year and is one point back of his 2023-24 count. He's made up for a drop in shot volume with more success on the power play, where he has 18 points in 2024-25.