Tyler Bertuzzi News: Scores power-play goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Bertuzzi found the twine on the power play for the second game in a row, and the 29-year-old continues to produce as a key member of the first line for Chicago. He's scored five goals over his last six games, with three of those coming with the man advantage. On the season, Bertuzzi is up to 13 goals and 20 points across 39 games. He needs to pick the pace up a bit if he wants to surpass the 40-point mark for the second straight season.

