Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Scores twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Bertuzzi scored two power-play goals while adding four shots, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Bertuzzi was coming off a two-assist performance in the 3-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday, meaning the 29-year-old has posted back-to-back multi-point efforts for the first time this season. Bertuzzi has cracked the scoresheet in five of his eight appearances in January, a span in which he's racked up seven points (four goals, three assists).

