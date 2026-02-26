Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Bertuzzi ended a five-game goal drought with the tally. The 31-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 43 points (18 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 40 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 55 appearances this season. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career, and he could also set a new personal best in goals.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bertuzzi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bertuzzi See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
41 days ago