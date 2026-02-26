Tyler Bertuzzi News: Tallies on power play

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Bertuzzi ended a five-game goal drought with the tally. The 31-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 43 points (18 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 40 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 55 appearances this season. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career, and he could also set a new personal best in goals.