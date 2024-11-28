Tyler Bertuzzi News: Two assists in win over Dallas

Bertuzzi recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

The 29-year-old winger set up two goals in the second period, courtesy of Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen, over a span of two minutes and 25 seconds to rack up three helpers over his last three appearances. The lack of consistency has been the biggest knock on Bertuzzi this season, as he has gone seven straight games without scoring while failing to crack the scoresheet altogether in six of his last 10 contests.