Tyler Bertuzzi headshot

Tyler Bertuzzi News: Two points in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Both points came in the first period as Chicago built up an early 3-1 lead. Bertuzzi's tally was his 29th of the season, one short of the career high he set in 2021-22 with Detroit, and through 12 games in March he's delivered three goals and eight points.

Tyler Bertuzzi
Chicago Blackhawks
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