Tyler Boucher News: Recalled by Ottawa
Boucher was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Boucher has spent the entire season in the AHL so far, racking up six goals, 10 assists and 26 PIM over 29 appearances with Belleville. He'll join Ottawa for the final few days of the Olympic break, but it's not yet clear whether he'll remain with the NHL club once the season resumes.
