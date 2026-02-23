Tyler Boucher headshot

Tyler Boucher News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Boucher was loaned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Boucher was recalled by the Senators earlier Monday to participate in practice, but he'll be sent back down a few hours later. He's played exclusively for Belleville this season and seems unlikely to see extensive time in the NHL to close out the year.

Tyler Boucher
Ottawa Senators
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Boucher See More
