Tyler Boucher News: Sent back to minors
Boucher was loaned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Boucher was recalled by the Senators earlier Monday to participate in practice, but he'll be sent back down a few hours later. He's played exclusively for Belleville this season and seems unlikely to see extensive time in the NHL to close out the year.
