Brennan was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Brennan has yet to make an appearance in the AHL or NHL in his career. Through 22 outings with ECHL Adirondack this season, the 21-year-old is 6-14-2 with a 3.68 GAA and an .870 save percentage. Jacob Markstrom (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday in correspondence with Brennan's promotion.