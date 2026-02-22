Tyler Hopkins headshot

Tyler Hopkins News: Erupts for four goals, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hopkins scored four goals and added an assist in OHL Guelph's 8-5 win over Saginaw on Sunday.

Hopkins has been under a point-per-game pace for both Guelph and Kingston this season. He moved to the Storm in a Dec. 28 trade from the Frontenacs. Overall, Hopkins is at 21 goals, 45 points and a minus-1 rating over 51 appearances, so this kind of burst of offense isn't likely to be a common occurrence for the 19-year-old.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Hopkins
