Tyler Hopkins headshot

Tyler Hopkins News: Stays hot with two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hopkins scored twice in OHL Guelph's 5-4 loss to Kitchener on Wednesday.

Hopkins has scored seven goals over his last three games and has a total of 11 points during a six-game streak. The Maple Leafs prospect is up to 23 goals and 47 points over 52 outings between Guelph and Kingston this season. He's four points shy of matching his total from 67 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

Tyler Hopkins
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Hopkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Hopkins See More
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
244 days ago