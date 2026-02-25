Tyler Hopkins News: Stays hot with two goals

Hopkins scored twice in OHL Guelph's 5-4 loss to Kitchener on Wednesday.

Hopkins has scored seven goals over his last three games and has a total of 11 points during a six-game streak. The Maple Leafs prospect is up to 23 goals and 47 points over 52 outings between Guelph and Kingston this season. He's four points shy of matching his total from 67 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.