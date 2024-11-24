Tyler Johnson News: Earns first point with new team

Johnson produced an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Johnson picked up his first point as a Bruin, doing so in his sixth appearance with the team. The 34-year-old has added five shots on net, four hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. He's played primarily in a bottom-six role, and with little to offer outside of limited offense, he's not a strong option for fantasy managers.