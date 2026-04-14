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Tyler Kleven Injury: Could return in Round 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kleven (upper body) is skating and could be available for the first round of the playoffs, coach Travis Green said Tuesday, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

The 24-year-old blueliner has three goals and 18 points across 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, already surpassing his 10-point output from 79 games a season ago. He also racked up 126 hits, 94 blocked shots and 51 PIM this campaign before sustaining the upper-body injury. A physical third-pairing presence, Kleven was one of Ottawa's more reliable defenders in last year's first-round loss to Toronto, picking up two assists in six games. His potential return would be a significant boost to a Senators blue line that has been ravaged by injuries down the stretch. Kleven has no standalone fantasy value, but owners in deep playoff-pool formats tracking hits and blocks should monitor his status closely.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
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