Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kleven (upper body) is week-to-week, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Saturday.

Kleven sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo, and he could miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. He has earned three goals, 18 points, 90 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 126 hits across 70 appearances this campaign.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kleven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kleven See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
7 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago