Tyler Kleven Injury: Deemed week-to-week
Kleven (upper body) is week-to-week, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Saturday.
Kleven sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo, and he could miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. He has earned three goals, 18 points, 90 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 126 hits across 70 appearances this campaign.
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