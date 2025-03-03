Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven Injury: Not on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Kleven (lower body) didn't accompany the Senators for the team's two-game road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Monday.

Kleven will miss his second straight game against Washington on Monday and presumably won't be available for Wednesday's matchup versus Chicago. He has accounted for two goals, four points, 54 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and 70 hits across 58 appearances this season. It's unclear when Kleven will be ready to return to the lineup.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
