Tyler Kleven Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Kleven (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Jets.

Kleven was hurt after a fight with Adam Lowry in the first period. The 23-year-old Kleven has gone 15 games without a point, so his absence is not likely to make an impact in fantasy. The Senators have dressed seven defensemen lately, so they may not need to immediately bring up a blueliner if Kleven is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks.