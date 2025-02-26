Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Kleven (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Jets.

Kleven was hurt after a fight with Adam Lowry in the first period. The 23-year-old Kleven has gone 15 games without a point, so his absence is not likely to make an impact in fantasy. The Senators have dressed seven defensemen lately, so they may not need to immediately bring up a blueliner if Kleven is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
