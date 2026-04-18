Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kleven (upper body) won't play in Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Kleven sat out the final seven games of the regular season and won't be available for the beginning of the playoffs. However, the Senators hope to have the 24-year-old blueliner back in the lineup at some point during the team's first-round series against the Hurricanes.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
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