Tyler Kleven Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Kleven (upper body) won't play in Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Kleven sat out the final seven games of the regular season and won't be available for the beginning of the playoffs. However, the Senators hope to have the 24-year-old blueliner back in the lineup at some point during the team's first-round series against the Hurricanes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kleven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Kleven See More