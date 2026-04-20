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Tyler Kleven Injury: Won't play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Kleven (upper body) won't be an option for Game 2 against Carolina on Monday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Kleven hasn't played since April 2 against Buffalo due to the injury. He was a full participant in Monday's morning skate, but he worked as an extra and isn't quite ready to return yet. He registered three goals, 18 points, 90 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 126 hits across 70 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
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