Tyler Kleven Injury: Won't play Saturday
Kleven (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Kleven exited Wednesday's game against the Jets due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in a fight, but he's apparently dealing with a strain that is unrelated to the scuffle. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Monday in Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now