Tyler Kleven Injury: Won't play Saturday

Kleven (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sharks, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Kleven exited Wednesday's game against the Jets due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in a fight, but he's apparently dealing with a strain that is unrelated to the scuffle. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Monday in Washington.