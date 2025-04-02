Tyler Kleven News: Draws assist Tuesday

Kleven recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Kleven ended a six-game point drought with the helper. He has four points over his last 11 outings and has looked a little more confident on offense in recent weeks after struggling in that area for much of the season. He's at eight points, 69 shots on net, 92 hits, 90 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 71 contests in 2024-25, his first full NHL campaign.