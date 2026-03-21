Tyler Kleven News: Four assists in last four games
Kleven picked up two assists in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
He also delivered two hits and blocked one shot in 18:13 of ice time. Kleven has three assists in his last two games and four points (one goal, three helpers) in his last four outings. The native of Fargo, North Dakota has three goals, 13 assists, 116 hits, 90 blocks and 51 PIM in 64 games.
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