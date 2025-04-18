Tyler Kleven News: Pockets helper Thursday

Kleven notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Kleven also saw ample power-play time, which is a new wrinkle for him, but it's unlikely to last into the playoffs when Thomas Chabot (rest) returns to the lineup. Kleven ended the regular season with three assists over his last nine games. He had a total of 10 points, 78 shots on net, 105 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 79 regular-season contests while primarily working on the third pairing.