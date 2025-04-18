Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Kleven News: Pockets helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Kleven notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Kleven also saw ample power-play time, which is a new wrinkle for him, but it's unlikely to last into the playoffs when Thomas Chabot (rest) returns to the lineup. Kleven ended the regular season with three assists over his last nine games. He had a total of 10 points, 78 shots on net, 105 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 79 regular-season contests while primarily working on the third pairing.

