Tyler Kleven News: Ready to rock

Kleven (upper body) is healthy enough to return to action in Game 3 versus Carolina on Thursday, Joshua Clipperton of Canadian Press reports.

Kleven practiced on the fourth unit, alongside Cameron Crotty, so Kleven could be a healthy scratch. The blueliner had three goals, 15 assists, 90 shots on goal, 126 hits and 94 blocked shots over 70 regular-season games in 2025-26.