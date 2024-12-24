Tyler Kleven News: Remains quiet on offense

Kleven has not recorded a point over his last 12 games since scoring Nov. 27 versus the Sharks.

The 22-year-old defenseman has just two points through 34 outings this season. Kleven has seen steady time on the Senators' third pairing, but as more of a shutdown presence. He's added 29 shots on net, 44 hits, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 14:22 of ice time. Kleven's lack of offense gives him minimal fantasy appeal.