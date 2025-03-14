Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Kleven News: Scores again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Kleven scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Kleven is mostly a shutdown defenseman, but he has a goal in each of his last two games, as well as six shots on net and eight hits. The 23-year-old has held down a third-pairing role throughout the campaign. The offense is unlikely to last given his skill set. He's at four goals, two assists, 61 shots on net, 81 hits, 81 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 62 appearances.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
