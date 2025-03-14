Tyler Kleven News: Scores again Thursday

Kleven scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Kleven is mostly a shutdown defenseman, but he has a goal in each of his last two games, as well as six shots on net and eight hits. The 23-year-old has held down a third-pairing role throughout the campaign. The offense is unlikely to last given his skill set. He's at four goals, two assists, 61 shots on net, 81 hits, 81 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 62 appearances.