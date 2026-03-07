Tyler Kleven headshot

Tyler Kleven News: Scores goal before ejection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Kleven scored a goal, added 17 PIM, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Kleven tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, just 34 seconds after Jacob Melanson opened the scoring for Seattle. Late in the third period, Kleven's game ended early when he was given a game misconduct for a cross-check to Jared McCann. It's not clear if that play will earn supplemental discipline -- though that would be a problem for the Senators, who lost Jake Sanderson (upper body) earlier in the contest. Kleven snapped a six-game point drought with the goal and now has two tallies ,12 points, 67 shots on net, 47 PIM, 103 hits and 77 blocked shots over 57 appearances.

Tyler Kleven
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
