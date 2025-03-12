Tyler Kleven News: Tallies in win

Kleven scored a goal on three shots, added seven hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The goal snapped a 17-game point drought for Kleven. The 23-year-old defenseman rarely makes much of an impact on offense while playing in a third-pairing role. For the season, he has three goals, two assists, 58 shots on net, 80 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 61 appearances.