Tyler Kleven News: Tallies in win

Kleven scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Kleven has two goals over his last five games. He's gotten a chance to play in a top-four role in the absence of Jake Sanderson (upper body), though the increased usage is likely to be temporary. Kleven has three goals, 13 points, 72 shots on net, 110 hits, 85 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 61 appearances.