Tyler Motte headshot

Tyler Motte Injury: Departs Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Motte (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.

Motte was hurt in a collision along the boards in the second period. The 29-year-old forward has earned two helpers over six outings in December, but he's not particularly noticeable for fantasy. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the start of the Red Wings' road trip, which begins against the Panthers on Thursday.

Tyler Motte
Detroit Red Wings
