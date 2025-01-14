Tyler Motte Injury: Departs Tuesday's game
Motte (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.
Motte was hurt in a collision along the boards in the second period. The 29-year-old forward has earned two helpers over six outings in December, but he's not particularly noticeable for fantasy. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the start of the Red Wings' road trip, which begins against the Panthers on Thursday.
