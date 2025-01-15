Tyler Motte Injury: Missing start of road trip

Motte (upper body) won't travel with the Red Wings for the start of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Thursday versus the Panthers, per Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site on Wednesday.

Motte might still link up with the Red Wings before the end of the trip. He has two goals, four points, 35 hits and 20 blocks in 28 appearances in 2024-25. Motte is typically in the mix for a bottom-six spot when he's healthy.