Tyler Motte Injury: Out Thursday

Motte (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against New Jersey, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Detroit is also missing J.T. Compher due to an illness, so the Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, including blueliner Olli Maatta, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. For Motte, this is his third straight game on the shelf. He has no points, no shots, six hits and two blocks in four appearances in 2024-25. Motte will likely serve on the fourth line once he's healthy.