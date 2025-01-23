Tyler Motte Injury: Won't play against Montreal
Motte (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Motte will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. However, head coach Todd McLellan said before Thursday's game that the Red Wings will have a better idea of Motte's return timetable following Friday's practice. Elmer Soderblom will likely remain in the lineup Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now