Tyler Motte Injury: Won't play against Montreal

Motte (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Motte will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. However, head coach Todd McLellan said before Thursday's game that the Red Wings will have a better idea of Motte's return timetable following Friday's practice. Elmer Soderblom will likely remain in the lineup Thursday.