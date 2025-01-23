Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Motte headshot

Tyler Motte Injury: Won't play against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Motte (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Motte will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. However, head coach Todd McLellan said before Thursday's game that the Red Wings will have a better idea of Motte's return timetable following Friday's practice. Elmer Soderblom will likely remain in the lineup Thursday.

Tyler Motte
Detroit Red Wings
