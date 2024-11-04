Tyler Motte News: Available if needed

Motte (upper body) is an option against the Blackhawks on Wednesday but may serve as a healthy scratch, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Motte failed to register a point in his first four appearances this season, so it shouldn't be a shock that he won't immediately re-claim a spot in the lineup now he's healthy enough to play. If he does break into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Joe Veleno, Christian Fischer or Michael Rasmussen.