Tyler Motte News: Scores in Friday's loss

Motte scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Motte picked up his first point of the season with a second-period tally. The 29-year-old has played in five straight games and should be able to keep a steadier spot in the lineup after being hindered by an upper-body injury in October. He's added 19 shots on net and 16 hits over 11 appearances.