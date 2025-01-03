Tyler Motte News: Sets up game-winner Thursday

Motte notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Motte fed Jonatan Berggren just out of the penalty box for the game-winning goal at 19:24 of the third period. With two points over his last five games, Motte has found a little more success, but he's also been scratched twice in that span. The 29-year-old forward has three points, 27 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.