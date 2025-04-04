Tyler Myers Injury: Doubtful versus Ducks

Myers is unlikely to suit up against Anaheim on Saturday but remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers has managed just two goals and one assist in his last 10 outings but has contributed 17 blocks and 14 hits over that stretch while averaging 20:50 of ice time. With Myers expected to miss out, Filip Hronek should see an uptick in ice time while Victor Mancini steps into the lineup.