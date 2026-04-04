Tyler Myers Injury: Not available Saturday
Myers (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash versus Colorado, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.
Myers will sit out his third straight game. The 36-year-old blueliner has two assists in 11 games with the Stars after a trade from Vancouver, where he managed one goal and eight points in 57 appearances. The Stars will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards in Saturday's contest, with Ilya Lyubushkin remaining in the lineup due to Myers' absence, and Alex Petrovic replacing Kyle Capobianco.
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