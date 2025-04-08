Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers Injury: Not on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Myers (undisclosed) didn't accompany the Canucks on the team's two-game road trip, which begins against Dallas on Tuesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Myers will miss his third straight game versus the Stars and probably will be unavailable until at least Saturday's home matchup versus Minnesota. He has generated six goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and 87 hits in 71 appearances this season. Due to the absence of Myers, Victor Mancini will remain in the lineup.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now