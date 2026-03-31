Tyler Myers Injury: Out with undisclosed injury
Myers suffered an undisclosed injury that will sideline him versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Myers has underwhelmed offensively since joining the Stars, posting just two points in 11 outings. His absence from the lineup figures to have a minimal impact on fantasy managers but should open up more minutes for Lian Bichsel and Ilya Lyubushkin.
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