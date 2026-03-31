Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Myers suffered an undisclosed injury that will sideline him versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Myers has underwhelmed offensively since joining the Stars, posting just two points in 11 outings. His absence from the lineup figures to have a minimal impact on fantasy managers but should open up more minutes for Lian Bichsel and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
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