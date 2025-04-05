Tyler Myers Injury: Set to miss next two games

Myers (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Anaheim and is doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus Vegas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Myers has produced six goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and 87 hits in 71 appearances this season. His availability for Vancouver's upcoming road trip, which begins Monday against Dallas, is unclear. Due to Myers' absence, Victor Mancini will play against the Ducks on Saturday.